Woodruff great on mound, adds big hit, Brewers beat D-backs

Woodruff (5-3) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings, taking the loss Thursday versus Colorado. In a nightmarish first inning, the right-hander allowed four hits and a walk. Two of the hits were a grand slam by C.J. Cron and a solo home run by Garrett Hampson. This was Woodruff's worst start of the year -- the five runs allowed were a season high, and it was just the third time he didn't pitch into the sixth inning. He's still been excellent most of the year with a 1.94 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 102:19 K:BB across 88 innings. He'll look to get back on track next week in a favorable road start versus lowly Arizona.