Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bellinger returns to Dodgers, who try to avoid being swept

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the 10-day injured list before playing the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, started in center field and batted cleanup as the Dodgers tried to avoid being swept. Bellinger missed seven games with tightness in his left hamstring during his second stint on the IL this season. He missed 46 games after suffering a hairline fracture in his left leg on April 5. He is hitting .226 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres#Nl Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Dodgers need to make before MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a World Series title and improved the roster even more in the offseason. They were heavily favored to dominate the regular season but got off to a slow start. Luckily for the Dodgers having so much talent payed off as they have picked it up as of late and sit at a record of 38-25.
MLBNBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Updates: Cody Bellinger Goes Back on IL

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course. The reigning World Series champions had a total of 10 players on the injured list during the shortened 60-game season in 2020. In total, those 10 players spent a combined 248 days on the injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers giving Joc Pederson’s brother World Series ring is awesome

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 03: Joc Pederson #24 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The opener of the Cubs–Dodgers weekend series at Chavez Ravine on Thursday night might’ve...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Padres Fan Giving a Dodgers Fan the Finger Was Not Involved in Any of the Fan Fights at Petco This Week

The San Diego Padres completed a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night with a 5-3 win at Petco Park. The victory pulled the Padres within a half game of the Dodgers as we near the MLB All-Star Break. San Diego fans were understandably thrilled with the result and more than happy to share their feelings with visiting Dodgers fans. Like this guy who ran out of people to high-five so he game a Dodgers fan an enthusiastic middle finger.
MLBspotonalabama.com

Phillies avoid sweep, shut out host Dodgers

Rhys Hoskins ended a long dry spell with a home run and Zack Wheeler pitched six scoreless innings as the Philadelphia Phillies avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 road victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Hoskins ended an 0-for-33 slump with a first-inning home run against...
MLBnetworthynewz.com

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Hamstring Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Tuesday that star outfielder Cody Bellinger has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Mitch White has been called up to the MLB roster. Bellinger left his team’s home game against the Texas Rangers last Saturday in the fifth inning with what he...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Remains sidelined

Bellinger (hamstring) will remain on the bench for Monday's game against the Phillies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers previously indicated that Bellinger would return to the lineup Sunday, so the fact that he's still out Monday is potentially cause for concern. He'll miss his third straight game, with Mookie Betts again sliding to center field and Zach McKinstry starting in right.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Cody Bellinger Placed On Injured List, Mitch White Recalled

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 12) due to left hamstring tightness and recalled Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City minutes before first pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Bellinger had been out of the Dodgers’ lineup since being...
MLBSportsGrid

Dodgers’ Sluggers Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy Set To Return Against Padres

Their rehabilitations went as well as expected, as Max Muncy will be spending the bare minimum amount of time on the injured list and will be activated on Tuesday. Cody Bellinger will need an extra day to get ready and is expected to be activated on Wednesday. https://twitter.com/jorgecastillo/status/1407113937863143425. Muncy has...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not expected back Wednesday

Manager Dave Roberts said it's "unlikely" Bellinger (hamstring) plays Wednesday against the Phillies, and the team is waiting as long as possible before potentially placing the outfielder on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 25-year-old hasn't seen the field since exiting Friday's contest with...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joe Kelly hilariously hands over goggles to umpires amid sticky ball controversies

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly hilariously handed over his goggles to umpires during Monday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. Since the MLB started inspecting pitchers for violating the sticky substance rule, pitchers have responded in a variety of ways. On Monday night, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly poked some fun at the controversy by handing over his goggles after the game ended.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers activate Cody Bellinger after 12-day IL stint

The Dodgers announced they’ve reinstated outfielder Cody Bellinger in advance of tonight’s game against the Padres. Infielder Andy Burns has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Bellinger, out since June 11 with left hamstring tightness, missed barely more than the minimal ten days on the IL...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: Dodgers Prioritized Bigger Picture With Cody Bellinger

Less than a week removed from placing Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list due to a right oblique strain, the Los Angeles Dodgers did the same with Cody Bellinger on Wednesday as he continues battling left hamstring tightness. The initial hope was that Bellinger would avoid an IL stint,...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Participates in simulated game

Manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger (hamstring) played in a simulated game at the club's spring training facility Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Bellinger was joined by fellow lefty slugger Max Muncy (oblique) in taking live reps. Both players are expected to be activated at some point next week, and Saturday's latest update further confirms that they're progressing toward a return to the Los Angeles lineup in the near future.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Runs at 100 percent

Bellinger (hamstring) ran the bases at 100 percent Friday and is expected to be activated off the injured list early next week, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports. All signs are pointing to Bellinger returning to the big club when first eligible Tuesday in San Diego, with manager Dave Roberts indicating that the outfielder has "responded really well" to recent running workouts, per the Associated Press. Bellinger has been limited to 16 games due to injury this season and has posted a .226/.324/.323 slash line across 71 plate appearances.