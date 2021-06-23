Weather, women's 400 hurdles set to sizzle on final weekend

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The most anticipated race with the U.S. Olympic track and field trials coming down the homestretch may be the women’s 400-meter hurdles. It will feature Olympic champion and world-record holder Dalilah Muhammad trying to hold off rapidly rising star Sydney McLaughlin. This figures to be a sizzling race on what’s supposed to be a scorcher of a final weekend. The weather forecast is calling for temperatures to reach triple digits. It's why the men’s and women’s 20-kilometer walks were pushed back two hours, to 7 a.m. local time. Other events to watch include sprinter Noah Lyles’ bid to make the team in the 200.