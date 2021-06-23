Acuña scratched from Braves' lineup with stiff back
NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. has been scratched from the Atlanta Braves' lineup against the New York Mets because of lower back tightness. The 23-year-old star was removed not long before batting practice at Citi Field. He is day-to-day. Acuña was replaced in right field by Ehire Adrianza. Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson moved up from sixth to bat in Acuña's leadoff spot. Acuña ranks among the major league leaders in several key offensive categories. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year was hitting .285 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .996 OPS.