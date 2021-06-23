Acuña scratched from Braves' lineup with stiff back

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center. The homer was his 19th of the season and snapped a stretch of 33 at-bats without a home run.