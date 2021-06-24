Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight game, NYCFC wins
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night. New York City won for the second time in three games. Atlanta had its five-game undefeated streak snapped. Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi's calm finish. NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos' attempt off the post in the 84th.