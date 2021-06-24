García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

Cancel
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3. The Rangers had hits on the first three pitches from Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit to start the seventh after the A’s scored three runs in the top of the inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. García had solo homers in the sixth and eighth.

www.wcn247.com
