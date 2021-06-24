Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M's 5-2

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Homer
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Seattle Mariners#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPurple Row

Trevor Story to be in the ASG Home Run Derby

It is, to quote Trevor Story’s mom, Teddie, “a good day to be a Story.”. Story announced via social media today that he will be participating in the Home Run Derby:. Story will join Shohei Ohtani (Angels) defending champion Pete Alonso (Mets), and Trey Mancini (Orioles) in the field of competitors.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies top Padres 3-2 in series opener

The Padres offense sputtered for another night as the Rockies topped the Friars 3-2 on Monday night at Coors Field. Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer in his second game back to bring them within one in the top of the ninth but that was all she wrote on an underwhelming night for San Diego’s bats.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Adames homers in ninth, Brewers beat Rockies 6-5

DENVER (AP) — Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night. Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Ignore the Germán Márquez trade rumors

Jun 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez (48) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports. Let’s put an end to a certain thread of trade rumors as quickly as possible....
MLBsanjosesun.com

German Marquez, Trevor Story shine as Rockies top Mariners

German Marquez allowed just one run on two hits in eight innings and Trevor Story hit two home runs as the Colorado Rockies defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-2 Wednesday afternoon. Brendan Rodgers also went deep for the Rockies, who won for just the sixth time in 34 road games...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Top Rockies, 6-5

The Crew broke their five-game losing streak with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Colorado Rockies. The win puts the Brewers back atop the NL Central. The Brewers got off to a strong offensive start with three straight hits, all hard hit. These hits would fall for hits, unlike most of the hard contact for the Crew across the contest, and indeed, most of the series.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Story Time for the Rockies in 5-2 Win Over Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer in the fourth inning, added a two-run shot in the eighth, and the Colorado Rockies won for just the sixth time on the road in a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. Story’s two homers and a two-run shot from Brendan Rodgers provided more than enough offensive punch on a day German Márquez was outstanding on the mound. Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning before it was broken up on a solo homer from Taylor Trammell. Márquez allowed two hits and struck out seven over eight innings.
MLBGazette

Colorado Rockies earn a rare road win off eight dominant innings from Germán Márquez

The Rockies did something seemingly even rarer than the upcoming strawberry full moon: they won a game on the road. It’s happened just five previous times this season, and on Wednesday they accomplished that feat again, beating the Mariners 5-2. They did so off another dominant performance from Germán Márquez, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ win streak snapped as Márquez leads Rockies to 5-2 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Wednesday for just their sixth road victory this season. Rockies 5, Mariners 2: Box score. Story had a solo shot in the fourth...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and the Milwaukee Brewers will play game three at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The Rockies are 1-5 in their last 6 games this season. The team lost two meetings against the Brewers and the recent match earned them a score of 4-10. Colorado made 4 runs, 7 hits, and 4 RBIs in the game. Raimel Tapia scored the first point in the 1st inning. The last point was made by Charlie Blackmon in the 5th. The Rockies are 4th in the NL West standings with a 31-46 record.
MLBnumberfire.com

Raimel Tapia back at top of Rockies' lineup Monday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tapia was held out of Sunday's lineup for maintenance following 12 consecutive starts. He will return to left field on Monday and the leadoff spot. Yonathan Daza will play center field in place of Garrett Hampson.
MLBFort Morgan Times

Keeler vs. Newman: Should Rockies trade Jon Gray, or attempt to re-sign the right-hander?

Keeler: It’s never too early to tear that mother down and commence with a rebuild. But it can be too late. We’re a month out from the MLB trade deadline of July 30, and the beginning of four weeks — between trades and the draft — that will wind up saying a lot about the long-term future of the Rockies’ roster. Because a handful of massive pieces on the big-league club are at the end of their respective contracts, things are about to get interesting, which isn’t something we often say about our beloved Local 9. New Home Run Derby hero Trevor Story is the headliner. Charlie Blackmon’s ’21 salary ($21.3 million) makes him a beast to move without eating a bunch of cash first. C.J. Cron and Mychal Givens could be attractive veteran rentals. But the most intriguing scenario among the potential free agents, to me, centers around righty starter Jon Gray. Do you ship him out in the next month or keep hammering away at an extension? What say you?
MLBnumberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon back in Rockies' lineup Monday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is back in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Blackmon was held out of Sunday's lineup following a 4-for-31 stretch at the plate. He will return to right field on Monday in place of Chris Owings and bat cleanup. C.J. Cron and Brendan Rodgers will hit fifth and sixth, respectively.
MLBMLB

Story to compete in HR Derby at Coors Field

DENVER -- Trevor Story hasn’t minded stepping outside a quiet personality to provide direction and leadership for a Rockies team in transition. He’s done it all while overcoming a right elbow injury that cost him 11 games, and bearing -- or trying not to bear -- the weight of constant trade speculation.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan McMahon not in Rockies' Sunday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon is being replaced at third base by Joshua Fuentes against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 288 plate appearances this season, McMahon has a .249 batting average with an .800 OPS, 16 home runs,...