Story homers twice, Márquez dominates as Rockies top M's 5-2

Keeler: It’s never too early to tear that mother down and commence with a rebuild. But it can be too late. We’re a month out from the MLB trade deadline of July 30, and the beginning of four weeks — between trades and the draft — that will wind up saying a lot about the long-term future of the Rockies’ roster. Because a handful of massive pieces on the big-league club are at the end of their respective contracts, things are about to get interesting, which isn’t something we often say about our beloved Local 9. New Home Run Derby hero Trevor Story is the headliner. Charlie Blackmon’s ’21 salary ($21.3 million) makes him a beast to move without eating a bunch of cash first. C.J. Cron and Mychal Givens could be attractive veteran rentals. But the most intriguing scenario among the potential free agents, to me, centers around righty starter Jon Gray. Do you ship him out in the next month or keep hammering away at an extension? What say you?