LONDON, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - British shareholders are 2-0 up against private equity suitors this week. On Friday London-listed UDG Healthcare (UDG.L) said buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice may sweeten its offer for the pharmaceutical services company to 10.80 pounds per share, valuing it at 2.7 billion pounds. UDG’s board recommended a bid worth 10.23 pounds per share in May, but shareholder Allianz Global Investors argued it was too cheap. On Thursday Blackstone (BX.N) bumped up its offer for British housebuilder St Modwen Properties (SMP.L) to 560 pence per share, from 542 pence read more .