BOJ's Kuroda says supporting climate efforts will help economy

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday supporting private-sector efforts to combat climate change will help stabilise the country’s economy in the long run.

Kuroda also said in a speech the BOJ’s near-term focus would be to support funding for companies under financial stress from the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

BoJ Summary: Inflation Likely To Rise In H2 2021

(RTTNews) - Japan's inflation is likely to rise in the second half of 2021 as pent-up demand starts materializing, Bank of Japan policymakers said at the monetary policy meeting held on June 17 and 18. According to the summary of opinions, inflation is set to be around zero percent in...
Economykfgo.com

ECB’s emergency stimulus could end next March: Holzmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank could end its emergency stimulus scheme next March and markets may be right in not pricing in an increase in more traditional asset purchases, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said on Monday. The ECB’s Survey of Monetary Analysts expects the bank to...
Businessinvesting.com

BOJ was confident in June meeting of recovery as vaccination proceeds

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan policymakers hoped that accelerating coronavirus vaccinations would prop up the economy, but saw any inflationary pressures as subdued given the fragile recovery, a summary of their debate at a June 17-18 meeting released on Monday showed. Japan has only recently emerged from a fourth wave...
Economywkzo.com

ECB should retain flexibility of emergency stimulus scheme – Panetta

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must not reduce stimulus too early and should retain the exceptional flexibility of its emergency bond purchase scheme beyond the current crisis, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. Aiming to sure up the euro zone economy during a deep recession, the...
EconomyFXStreet.com

BOJ’s Kuroda: Explained economic and financial market situation to Japan PM

Following the conclusion of his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that he “explained the economic and financial market situation to the PM.”. “Explained to PM BOJ’s decision to extend the pandemic-relief programme, response on climate change. “
EnvironmentMetro International

Fed’s Daly says climate change poses ‘significant’ economic risk

(Reuters) – Climate change poses a “significant risk” to the global economy and the financial system, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Tuesday, adding that large swaths of the United States could be disrupted. The economic reckoning with the effects of climate change – everything from how...
Businesstrust.org

BOJ to launch new scheme for fighting climate change, keeps policy steady

Under the scheme, the central bank will provide funds to financial institutions that increase loans and investment for activities aimed at combatting climate change. * BOJ extends Sept deadline for pandemic-relief programme. * BOJ to nudge banks to boost loans on climate change. * New climate change scheme to be...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EXCERPTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

June 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan unveiled a plan on Friday to boost funding for fighting climate change, in a surprise move underscoring the importance of the issue for central banks. The BOJ also maintained its massive monetary stimulus to support the country’s economic recovery and extended a...
Public HealthMySanAntonio

BOJ flags novel step to aid post-Covid climate change moves

The Bank of Japan surprised investors by joining other central banks with a measure to combat climate change that shows it already has an eye on the issues facing a post-Covid world. The central bank's decision Friday to leave interest rates unchanged and extend its support for pandemic-hit firms was...
Environmentmorningstar.com

BOJ Introduces Lending Facility for Climate Change

TOKYO--The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would introduce a lending facility to help banks finance projects connected to climate change. The central bank said climate change would have an "extremely large impact" over the long term on the economy, prices and financial conditions. The climate-change lending program, to...
Economymorningstar.com

BOJ's Kuroda Hopes to Boost Climate-Linked Loans via New Facility

The Bank of Japan's new lending facility for mitigating climate change will be more effective and flexible than purchases of green bonds, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday. "The BOJ's action is expected to encourage banks' efforts to extend more loans related to climate change, and I believe it matches the needs of companies," Mr. Kuroda said at a news conference, noting that Japanese companies tend to rely more on loans when they raise funds for investments.
EconomyBusiness Insider

BoJ Keeps Stimulus Unchanged; Mulls Funding Plans To Address Climate Change

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus and announced the introduction of a new funding programme to support the efforts on climate change issues and also extended the deadline for Covid support programme. The board, governed by Haruhiko Kuroda, on Tuesday, voted 7-1, with 1 abstention,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Economy740thefan.com

Euro zone banks suffering from weakening credit quality: ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Banks in the euro zone are already recording a drop in credit quality and this trend is likely to accelerate once government support measures are removed, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday. “There are already some early signs of weakening credit quality,...