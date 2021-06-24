Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Hall, Kearney by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Hall; Kearney SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ADAMS...EASTERN KEARNEY SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO AND HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong outflow caused by thunderstorms off to the east-northeast, along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Poole to near Phillips. Movement was south at 40 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this outflow. Strong outflow winds will be near Shelton around 155 AM CDT. Gibbon and Doniphan around 200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Hansen, Hastings, Heartwell, Minden and Norman. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Nebraska.