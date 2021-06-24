Cancel
Hamilton County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Polk, York by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Nance; Polk; York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NANCE...YORK HAMILTON...MERRICK AND POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central, central and east central Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Polk and York counties until 230AM.

Merrick County, NE
York County, NE
Nance County, NE
Polk County, NE
Polk, NE
Hamilton County, NE
#Severe Weather
