Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 02:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY At 201 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Saginaw, or 10 miles northeast of Cloquet, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph, penny size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Pike Lake Near Duluth around 210 AM CDT. Hermantown and Proctor around 215 AM CDT. Superior and City of Rice Lake around 225 AM CDT. Duluth and French River around 230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Grand Lake, Cody, Park Point, Wild Rice Lake, Twig, Munger, Congdon Park, Lakeside-Lester Park, Spirit Valley and Central Hillside. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.