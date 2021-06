As hard as it may be to imagine, nearly a quarter-century has passed since Princess Diana‘s death at age 36 following a high-speed car chase through the streets of Paris—prompted by the paparazzi’s relentless pursuit. That the former wife of Prince Charles was being chased by photographers was nothing new, of course. From the moment the former Lady Diana Spencer stepped onto the public stage in early 1981, upon her engagement to Prince Charles, the public and the media indulged in an obsession with the willowy ingenue.