The extreme heat takes a toll on living beings, like animals and people. But plants too need additional help to endure the heatwave. In the near 100 degree weather, a garden should be watered early in the day or late at night in order to increase water retention in the soil and not to burn water-splatted greenery. In extreme heat, watering on both ends of the day may be necessary. That is especially true for annuals since they don’t develop deep branched root systems, and herbaceous plants because there is no protective layer on the stems.