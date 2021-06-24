Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Laurel and Hardy classic screened at History Museum

Daily Inter Lake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Montana History Museum’s next Movie Night at the Museum begins at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, with the 1937 Laurel and Hardy classic “Way Out West.”. Upstanding citizens Stan (Stan Laurel) and Ollie (Oliver Hardy) have been entrusted to deliver the deed to a lucrative gold mine to a woman named Mary, the daughter of a deceased prospector — typical plot for a rootin’ tootin’ Western. But if you think the plan proceeds without a hitch, you haven’t seen many Laurel and Hardy pictures.

dailyinterlake.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Laurel
Person
Oliver Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Movies
Related
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

History Museum at the Castle reopens Friday

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Just in time for Father's Day Weekend, the History Museum at the Castle will reopen to the public Friday. The museum will require visitors to maintain social distance and wash or sanitize their hands frequently, masks are required for people who are unvaccinated. The History Museum at...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

F.M. Kirby Center to screen classic movies

WILKES-BARRE — The “Come Back to the Kirby” series, showing classic movies, will kick off June 25 at the F.M. Kirby Center and continue every Friday during the month of July at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. On the the schedule are:. Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone [2001, PG]...
Stevens County, MNkmrskkok.com

Horizontal Grandeur Returns to History Museum

After taking a COVID gap year, the Horizontal Grandeur art exhibit will return this week to the Stevens County Historical Society and Museum. The museum’s Lori Kurpiers told the KMRS Community Connection that the exhibit will open Thursday. “We are excited to have 33 different artists represented and we have...
Movieswooderice.com

Philly @ the Movies is Back With a Free Screening of Rocky at the Art Museum Steps!

Philly @ the Movies is Back With a Free Screening of Rocky at the Art Museum Steps!. It’s become a tradition in recent years to catch the iconic flick Rocky being screened at the steps that unofficially adopted his name. “The Rocky Steps” have become a global attraction for those looking to mimic his legendary run, now folks can watch the film on those very same steps this Sunday June 20th.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

'12 Mighty Orphans' bring classic football story to big screen

The popular book “12 Mighty Orphans” has been adapted into a film starring Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen, Vinessa Shaw and Robert Duvall. The movie follows Rusty Russell (Wilson) who gives up a great job to coach football at an orphanage in Texas and turns them into a juggernaut. (June 16)
Museumsissaquahwa.gov

History Museum: Downtown History Hikes

Museum Director, Erica Maniez, will lead participants on a socially-distanced walk through the history of Issaquah, from the late 1800s to approximately 1925. You’ll hear stories of early efforts by hops farmers, the town's growth during the coal-mining era, and what life was like for Issaquah residents a century ago. You'll leave seeing Issaquah's historic downtown with new eyes!
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Simi history lives on at Strathearn museum

The Simi Valley Historical Society and Museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sat., June 26 at 137 Strathearn Place, Simi Valley. Docents will be on hand to share Simi history at the following buildings: Haigh/ Talley Colony House; the new Printz/Powell Colony House; Strathearn House; the original St. Rose of Lima Church; and the library.
Grafton, ILedglentoday.com

Grafton History Museum to open Saturday

The grand opening for the Grafton History Museum is coming up Saturday. At 10am, the museum, named after Edward Amburg, will be open Thursdays through Sundays and on Monday holidays from 10am – 4pm. The museum will include a period room featuring a typical kitchen and living room including stoves...
Burnet County, TXhighlandernews.com

History on display at Falls on the Colorado Museum

Explore the History of Vaqueros exhibit now on display at the Falls on the Colorado Museum through the month of July. Authentic items from the museum’s own extensive Ranch Life collection adorn pictures and panels outlining the roots of cattle culture still in practice today. “The exhibit fits in perfectly with the history of our area,” said museum board chairman Robyn Richter. “Burnet County…
Rochester, NYwbfo.org

The Strong Museum starts an archive of TV game show history

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester is a regional favorite that highlights the many ways people have fun, including toys and electronic and video games. Now you can add TV game shows to that mix. The co-founders of the new National Archives of Game Show History are two...
New York City, NYnyconthecheap.com

Film Screenings at NYC Museums

Film screenings are back at NYC museums, including new documentaries and old classics. This eclectic collection includes a documentaries about a Harlem basketball legend and a world-famous wildlife photographer, and the rarely-seen 1941 Charlie Chaplin spoof of Hitler, The Great Dictator. All three films are being screened at the Museum...
Stockbridge, MAwamc.org

"Enchanted: A History Of Fantasy Illustration" At The Norman Rockwell Museum

The new exhibition "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration" is now on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The exhibition presents the immutable concepts of mythology, fairy tales, fables, good versus evil, and heroes and villains through paintings, etchings, drawings, and digital art created by artists from long ago to illustrators working today.
Museumslincolnshireworld.com

Key donated to museum part of Ashby's history

The key, which was made in Sheffield in 1903 and is solid silver, was presented to the museum by Hugh and Angela Chatterton, who live in a village in North Lincolnshire. Mr Chatterton’s grandparents, Frank and Mary Carr Chatterton, performed the grand opening of the library after donating the land on which it was built.
Raleigh, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Museum of History commemorates Juneteenth with inaugural celebration

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Museum of History hosted its first in-person event in 14 months for the inaugural Juneteenth celebration. The event featured members of the Battery B Second Regiment and United States Colored Troops reenactors as well as a children's book reading and signing of "Hope's Gift" by Kelly Starling Lyons. The book talks about the Emancipation Proclamation from the point of view of a little girl dreaming of freedom for herself and her family.
Tempe, AZfox10phoenix.com

Tempe History Museum hosts Juneteenth festival

While Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the emancipation of African American slaves, just recently became a federal holiday, it has been a holiday in Tempe since 2020. FOX 10's Bailey Miller has a look at a community festival in the East Valley city over the new federal holiday.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Fort Smith Museum of History fundraiser reenacts local murder trial

The Fort Smith Museum of History will host a fundraiser event, “The Trial of Julia Bourland for the Murder of Maud Allen,” on Saturday, June 19, at 6 p.m. The event will reenact the courtroom drama of the trial of Julia Bourland, who murdered her husband's mistress in the 1890s. It was a love triangle that shook the city and the murder made history. The whole thing played out in public, complete with timely reports in the local newspapers.
Claremore, OKNews On 6

Claremore Museum Of History Opening New Black History Exhibit

Just in time for Juneteenth, a museum in Claremore is about to unveil a new exhibit highlighting Green Country black history. If there's one person qualified to preserve African American history in Claremore, it's 86-year-old Gerome Riley, because he says he's lived it. "I wanted to get out to the...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Celebrate Independence Day With The Charlotte Museum of History

Celebrate Independence Day with The Charlotte Museum of History this year. The Charlotte Museum of History will mark Independence Day with a free, virtual lecture on July 1 featuring author and professor Sophia Rosenfeld. The museum also will be open on Saturday, July 3, for visitors to explore exhibits and tour the 1774 Alexander Rock House and home site.
Lane County, ORkezi.com

History museum eyes move to Oregon Electric Station

EUGENE, Ore. – The Lane County History Museum is set to reopen soon, but even bigger changes could be on the horizon. The museum, currently located at 740 W. 13th Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday starting June 16. It's the first time it will be open since it closed due to the pandemic. Masks will be required and for now they are limiting groups to six people.