Laurel and Hardy classic screened at History Museum
The Northwest Montana History Museum’s next Movie Night at the Museum begins at 7 p.m. Monday, June 28, with the 1937 Laurel and Hardy classic “Way Out West.”. Upstanding citizens Stan (Stan Laurel) and Ollie (Oliver Hardy) have been entrusted to deliver the deed to a lucrative gold mine to a woman named Mary, the daughter of a deceased prospector — typical plot for a rootin’ tootin’ Western. But if you think the plan proceeds without a hitch, you haven’t seen many Laurel and Hardy pictures.dailyinterlake.com