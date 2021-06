Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I live on Woodward Road. As many know, Woodward is a quiet little side road in Sperryville — one of the villages in Rappahannock that really works. I was surprised to learn that the owner of 35 acres down the road wants to change what’s working so well for me, my neighbors, for the community and just about double the number of lots he is allowed to sell. I guess it’s understandable that someone would want to maximize the value of a beautiful piece of property.