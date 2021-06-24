Cancel
Aptera Solar Plug in EV Breakthrough

Is the dream of driving around town and commuting, using ONLY solar power, realistic? With Aptera’s new, 3-wheeled, 2-seat EV, the answer may be YES!. For the last 7-8 years, I have been commuting to and from work in an EREV (extended range EV). First, with a Chevy Volt, and now with a Cadillac ELR. Most commonly they are known as (PHEVs) or plug-in hybrids. And they take me about 35-50 miles a day purely using electrical power, which I recharge back to full at home overnight. These EREV cars also have a gas engine that works as a backup generator, for when you want to drive further than the EV range alone allows.

