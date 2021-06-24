12431 Hillcreek Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23112
This Colonial Style home has so much to offer! Located on .78 acre cul-de-sac lot that backs to woods w/ privacy! This 4 bedroom/3.5 Bath with multiple flex/office/workout space! Basement w/ FULL Bath and access to oversized 2-car garage! GOOD-size Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, Stone Backsplash, Gas Cooking, Pantry and Eat-in area that opens to the Great Room! Hardwood flooring on main level has been recently refinished. Fresh paint throughout the home and NEW carpet in all the bedrooms. Enjoy the multi-level decks! Perfect for entertaining! Irrigation in front and back yard! Come see this wonderful home for yourself!richmond.com