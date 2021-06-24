Cancel
Gardens at Harkness serve as muse to plein air painters

tribuneledgernews.com
Jun. 24—WATERFORD — Painters often set up in the gardens at Harkness Memorial State Park to take inspiration from the colorful flora and vistas. Beverly Schirmeier of Westbrook was working on a pastel painting of the East Garden on Wednesday at the park. She said she picked that garden because she knew the roses would be in bloom.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
