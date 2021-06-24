Gardens at Harkness serve as muse to plein air painters

Looking at Jan Davidsz. de Heem’s Interior of a Painter’s Studio, we find the artist hard at work in a spare but disheveled space, with clear northern light illuminating his half-finished painting. De Heem completed this self-portrait around 1630, in the midst of a major shift in the art market: the transition from a commission-based system to a largely market-based one similar to what we have today. Along with an influx of imperialist wealth extracted from the Dutch colonies came a new merchant class, one with money to burn and an interest in the finer things. These burgeoning collectors had an intense desire to surround themselves with images of beauty: flowers that never died, pastoral scenes of the rolling farmlands they so recently decamped, and images of daily Dutch life that reminded them what it meant to live above the fray.