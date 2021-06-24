Gardens at Harkness serve as muse to plein air painters

For the months of July and August, The Trippe Gallery in downtown Easton will be hosting an exhibition highlighting the art of “en plein air painting.”. Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape. The practice goes back for centuries but was truly made into an art form by the French Impressionists. Their desire to paint light and its changing, ephemeral qualities, coupled with the creation of transportable paint tubes and the box easel, the precursor to the plein air easels of today, allowed artists the freedom to paint “en plein air,” which is the French expression for “in the open air.”