When my wife, Karen, was pregnant with our first child in 1972, I had a dream that it was a girl. In my dream, she was a beautiful child with blond hair and a glow about her, which suggested a spiritual power or a bit of magic. It was a time before you could tell the sex of the child from tests, when the delivery of a baby answered nine months of suspense. “It’s a girl,” said the doctor, “and she’s blond.”