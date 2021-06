He’d been solidly in the second quartile every year for 14 years in a row. And where do you think that put him for the 14 years overall within his competitive universe? 4th percentile. In normal life, we say, well, if you range from 27 to 47, where are you on average? About 37. And the answer in his case was 4. By being in the top half for 14 years, he was in the top decile for the whole period. And I thought that was a great realization.