Kalispell council OKs numerous development projects

The Kalispell City Council on Monday approved several requests for new construction and adjustments to existing properties, though a couple of the proposals drew some added back-and-forth discussion among council members.

A request from Jason Sharp to convert his former residential property at 710 W. Montana St. into an automotive repair shop eventually was OK’d but a sticking point was whether to include a Planning Board condition requiring the addition of a sidewalk near the shop.

Given the site’s history of industrial use, the property doesn’t lend itself to easy sidewalk installation because trees, shrubs, a garage apron and utility poles are in the way.

Sharp, the property owner, called the sidewalk requirement “onerous.”

Kalispell Planning Director Jarod Nygren said numerous industrial sites in the core area have faced and resolved similar dilemmas. He said it’s the job of the Kalispell city engineer to work with the applicant to “come up with the most reasonable design that’s not overburdensome.”

Nonetheless, council member Sid Daoud proposed an amendment to eliminate the sidewalk condition. The amendment ultimately failed, and the original conditional-use permit request — with the sidewalk installation as a requirement — was passed with only Daoud voting in opposition.

Another development item that generated controversy among council members was a major preliminary plat request from Owl Corp. for 34 single-family lots in the West View Estates subdivision.

Council member Ryan Hunter voted against the proposal because he said the development is not dense enough to address the housing needs in the city. The rest of the council voted in favor of the request.

Hunter also took issue with Layne Massie’s request for a conditional-use permit on a 2.04-acre multifamily residential development at 2015/2105 Third Ave. E., known as Edge Apartments. Hunter eventually voted with the rest of the council to approve the request, citing a “desperate need for more multifamily housing.”

The council gave unanimous approval to Tristelle Vu for a conditional-use permit to allow an accessory casino named Ritz Bar and Salon at 110/116 Main St.

Vu’s plan would include a bar in the former site of the Kalispell Bar, and an adjoining nail salon and accessory casino in the property immediately to the south.

Four public commenters voiced support for the project.

IN OTHER business, the council unanimously approved a request to annex Ponderosa Veterinary Clinic into the city and zone the property at 100 Ponderosa Lane as a city B-1 Neighborhood Business zone.

The council gave unanimous minor preliminary plat approval for two lots in the Hutton Ranch Apartments Subdivision located at 216 Hutton Ranch Road.

The city also approved the reallocation of $525,000 in federal Community Block Development Grant funds to the Kalispell Parkline Trail. The funding is traditionally used to make small loans to Kalispell businesses.

The council also authorized some preliminary budget expenditures from its budget for fiscal 2022, which likely won’t get official approval until August. A public hearing on the preliminary expenditures was set for July 6.

One unexpected agenda item was added during the meeting by Daoud. He asked that the council review and vote on the Kalispell Police Department’s acceptance of a Roundup for Safety grant to purchase a drone.

At Daoud’s request, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman explained the drone would be used “not as a proactive tool, but as a responsive tool for safety.” He said the drone might be used for “documenting outdoor crime scenes” or de-escalating standoff situations, and it would be subject to search warrants.

The council unanimously approved the Kalispell Police Department’s acceptance of the grant.

Finally, Mayor Mark Johnson appointed Joe Unterreiner to Kalispell’s Technical Advisory Committee.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.