Lagarie children's home abuse survivors lose compensation test case

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivors of sexual and physical abuse from the Lagarie children's home in Rhu, Argyll, have lost a test case for compensation. The Sailors' Society charity, which ran the home, successfully argued it could not get a fair hearing because the alleged abusers were dead. The cases were brought following a...

www.bbc.co.uk
