Lagarie children's home abuse survivors lose compensation test case

A post-mortem carried out following the death of Sarah Everard found the 33-year-old marketing executive died from compression of the neck, police have said.Ms Everard went missing as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on 3 March.A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.”Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.“A second post-mortem examination was carried out on Ms Everard’s body after the first proved inconclusive, police said in March.Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving Metropolitan Police officer from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder. A judge has set a plea hearing date for 9 July and a provisional trial date of 25 October.