Head of Xbox Phil Spencer on New Killer Instinct: ' It's About Finding the Right Team' - News

Many users have been reporting issues with the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox since late yesterday, and sure enough, we can't get the darn thing to play nice either. Folks on Reddit, Twitter, and our own social channels have been complaining about the app not working for the best part of a day at the time of writing. The issue comes in several flavours, most of which we've seen first-hand. Sometimes, the app will hang on the loading splash screen for a while before giving the error that it's taking too long, other times it will simply try to load for a while then crash back to the dashboard, and some people are getting rarer errors — one Reddit user even reported getting the "This app is no longer supported" message, so it could be that we're waiting on an update to roll out before it will work properly.