Former title challenger Herelius debuts in BKFC

Former UFC fighter Hector Lombard gave Lorenzo Hunt a two-piece combo after defeating Joe Riggs at BKFC 18 for the middleweight title. Lombard and Riggs, two of the most recognizable MMA fighters in the world, took their talents to the BKFC ring on Saturday night as they squared off for the promotion’s middleweight title. The fight was competitive but ended in a bizarre fashion when Lombard pulled Riggs’ shorts and punched him in the eye, which led to Riggs not being able to see and therefore not able to continue, leading to Lombard being declared the winner via TKO.