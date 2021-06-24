Cancel
Former title challenger Herelius debuts in BKFC

fightnews.com
 4 days ago

Former world title challenger Steve Herelius (21-5-1, 12 KOs) of France makes his Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut this Saturday versus fellow boxer Juan Torres (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Texas. The five round (BKFC) heavyweight bout will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Herelius, now 44, unsuccessfully challenged then WBA cruiserweight champion Yoan Pablo Hernandez back in 2011. He last fought in 2013.

