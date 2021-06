It might be the show that everyone hates to love (or loves to hate), but at the end of the day, it is what it is. You’ve got to admit you’ve missed watching a bunch of dead-fit melts pull someone for a chat so they can graft, and lay it on factor 50 thick with the bev that is their type on paper in order to find love. Sound like a load of nonsense? You’d be forgiven for forgetting some of the key Love Island vocab, it has been over a year since the last bunch of sexy singletons entered the villa after all.