BOJ's Kuroda says supporting climate efforts will help economy

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday supporting private-sector efforts to combat climate change will help stabilise the country’s economy in the long run.

Kuroda also said in a speech the BOJ’s near-term focus would be to support funding for companies under financial stress from the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)