Portland, OR

OMIC Training Center receives $100k grant

By Anna Del Savio
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The grant from the Oregon Community Foundation will pay for equipment and student financial support.

The new OMIC Training Center has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation, Portland Community College announced Wednesday, June 23.

The grant will be used to purchase capital equipment and provide financial support for students taking classes at the PCC's Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center outpost in Scappoose.

"Not only will this lead grant from OCF provide the OMIC Training Center with critical financial resources as we prepare to open our doors to students in the fall, but it will serve as a catalyst to engage additional corporate- and private-sector philanthropy beyond OMIC's industry partners," OMIC Training Center director Andrew Lattanner said in a press release.

Getting the 32,245-square-foot training center built and ready for classes cost $28.6 million, according to PCC, which serves residents of Washington County and parts of Columbia, Clackamas, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.

PCC's training center, completed this spring by the design-build firm Mortenson, is the newest addition to the OMIC initiative.

Just down the road, the OMIC Research and Design center brings together private companies, researchers, and government, to develop solutions and tools for manufacturing.

The PCC center will host courses in manufacturing and run apprenticeship programs, wherein students will learn in classes at PCC and through paid on-the-job experience.

"By providing training in a rural community that directly supports jobs in Oregon's industrial and manufacturing sectors, the OMIC Training Center is ideally positioned to make a difference for communities that experience the opportunity gap," Belle Cantor, senior program officer for education at OCF, said in a press release.

