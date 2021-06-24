Cancel
Harvard, MA

To your Health! We made it through the school year ... or, why I'm grateful to live in Harvard

By Opinion
harvardpress.com
 5 days ago

Wednesday, June 16, was the last day of the 2020–21 year for the Harvard Public School system. Holy Toledo, what a year. When school began in Harvard last August, children, teachers, and staff nervously began a hybrid program unlike anything any of us had ever experienced. Desks were carefully spaced 6 feet apart and wiped down repeatedly over the course of the school day. Because rooms couldn’t accommodate full classes, the Bromfield School student body was divided into two cohorts: One went to school on Mondays and Thursdays, the other on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays were all remote, to accommodate “deep cleaning” of the school buildings. Some teachers taught behind plastic screens jury-rigged out of shower curtains.

harvardpress.com
