The practice and study of investments have a long stand in human history. Not until the recent emergence and growth of the modern financial industry did we start to observe sophisticated and systematic investment management practices. Utilizing financial instruments and tools to make thoughtful investment decisions is becoming mainstream among various investment activities. At the same time, the forms of investments have undergone essential changes. Traditional model-driven investment methods are inevitably confronted with challenges. With the popularization of computer and network technology, most data related to financial investment activities becomes traceable and is rapidly accumulated into a substantial volume. More and more data-driven investment methods are emerging and demonstrate vigorous vitality. However, we need to realize that, even with the emergence of "big data", we are still far from the age of real "smart" investment. The research on data-driven investment strategy has significant implications in both theoretical and practical senses.