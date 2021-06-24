2 victims shot in Kansas City, MO near popular hangout spot

Two people are recovering after getting shot overnight near a gas station off 35th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a KCPD sergeant, both victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said shell casings are scattered throughout the area in three different spots.

The KCPD sergeant said there were approximately 100 people nearby, leading police to call for crowd control as they investigated the shootings.

They said it is a popular spot for many people to gather late at night.

KCPD has not released any information about the shooter, or if they have anyone in custody.