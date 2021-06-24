Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

2 victims shot in Kansas City, MO near popular hangout spot

By Candi Laster
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZr9y_0admxkDR00

Two people are recovering after getting shot overnight near a gas station off 35th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a KCPD sergeant, both victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said shell casings are scattered throughout the area in three different spots.

The KCPD sergeant said there were approximately 100 people nearby, leading police to call for crowd control as they investigated the shootings.

They said it is a popular spot for many people to gather late at night.

KCPD has not released any information about the shooter, or if they have anyone in custody.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related