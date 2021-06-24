Cancel
Education

21st Century Scholars deadline is Wednesday

By Andy Bell-Baltaci
dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies of seventh and eighth graders who qualify for the 21st Century Scholars program will have to apply before June 30. The state program pays for up to four years of undergraduate tuition for low-income Hoosier students, provided they attend college in the state, according to an Indiana Commission for Higher Education news release.

