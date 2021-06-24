Cancel
Austin Film Festival presents An Evening of Award-Winning Features

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Film Festival continues their virtual encore screenings and pre-recorded Q&A sessions of past AFF Audience Award Winners. AFF will showcase the virtual screening of their 2020 Comedy Vanguard Audience Award Winner Reboot Camp and 2019 Dark Matters Audience Award Winner Noise.

#Austin Film Festival#Film#Virtual Screening#Encore#Q A#Aff
Musicculturemap.com

Austin Chamber Music Festival presents Artina McCain & Friends

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Recognized by the Austin Critics Table, this piano trio featuring Ebonee Thomas, Ryan Murphy and Artina McCain will reunite to perform works that explore cultural vibrance and connection from France, Mexico, and the United States. The program includes music by Debussy, Samuel Zyman, and Undine Smith Moore.
Ann Arbor, MIecurrent.com

The Ann Arbor Film Festival Announces New Award to Honor African Stories

The Ann Arbor Film Festival (AAFF) announces a new award for the 60th AAFF: The No. 1 African Film Award. The AAF is encouraging filmmakers from across the African continent, or from anywhere in the world who have made African-oriented experimental films, to submit their work for inclusion at the festival, which is set to take place March 22-27, 2022.
Moviesspectrumnews1.com

Short film ‘Leylak’ wins award at Tribeca Film Festival

Leylak won the special jury prize for best narrative short film. It's about a Turkish immigrant gravedigger Yusuf who is based in Queens and struggles to make ends meet and care for his young daughter Renk. Yusuf is also unable to comprehend the fact that his wife died of COVID-19,...
Moviesazpbs.org

Luis Valdez receives award at the Sedona International Film Festival

Luis Valdez is the screen writer and director of the popular movie “La Bamba.” Valdez recently earned a Lifetime Achievement award from the Sedona International Film Festival. He talked about the honor and his career with Horizonte’s Jose Cardenas. Cardenas started by asking Valdez to talk about El Teatro Campesino....
Moviesnewscentermaine.com

Another film festival shifts to gender neutral awards

Spain's San Sebastián International Film Festival announced Tuesday that its acting awards will this year be gender neutral for the first time. The Silver Shell for best actor and best actress are to be replaced by the Silver Shell for best leading performance and for best supporting performance at the event in September, the organizers said.
Movieswesternu.edu

Documentary featuring WesternU leaders wins ‘Most Impactful Film’ award

“The Healthcare Cure,” a Nicholas Webb and Dr. Ray Power film produced and directed by Chad Murdock, received an Audience Choice Award for “Most Impactful Film” at the Sedona International Film Festival. The Audience Choice Awards were announced on June 20, 2021. The film premiered at the Sedona International Film...
Movieschicagocrusader.com

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) & Sony Pictures Entertainment present An Anniversary Celebration of John Singleton

Join the cast from “Boyz N the Hood” and “Baby Boy” as they celebrate the legendary John Singleton and his work. ABFF PLAY is a live and on demand streaming service featuring free and pay-per-view events that showcase Black culture. The platform offers a wide range of entertainment content, including festivals, stand-up comedy, stage plays and film retrospectives, as well as rentals of premium independent films.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Catch The Fair One’, ‘Blind Ambition’ win Tribeca Festival audience awards

2021 Tribeca Festival announced revenge thriller Catch The Fair One and Blind Ambition as audience award winners on Thursday (June 24). Josef Kubota Wladyka’s Catch The Fair One played in the US Narrative Feature category and centres on a Native American woman’s search for her missing sister. Second place went to Pan Nalin’s Spotlight Narrative selection Last Film Show.
Oklahoma StateOklahoma Daily

OU professor's 'Sakthi Vibrations' documentary awarded 'Best Oklahoma Feature Award' in deadCenter Film Festival

An OU professor of ethnomusicology received the “Best Oklahoma Feature Award” from the deadCenter Film Festival for her documentary "Sakthi Vibrations." Zoe Sherinian, who is also the School of Music’s chair of the Division of Musicology, Ethnomusicology and Music in general studies, said her documentary focuses on the unique model used by the Sakthi Folk Cultural Centre for Dalit women's development. Sherinian said Dalit is an anti-caste word used to describe individuals who the caste system has designated as untouchables.
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

SA Film Festival

San Antonio is in the spotlight for the 27th Annual SA Film Fest this summer. It’s a chance to see movies from local and international filmmakers. Adam Rocha is the executive director of the festival and tells us what’s new for this year’s event.
NME

Quentin Tarantino to receive Rome Film Festival lifetime achievement award

Quentin Tarantino will be recognised by the Rome Film Festival this year with a lifetime achievement award. Tarantino will attend the festival, which runs October 14-24, and is set to participate in a “close encounter” Q&A with the local audience. “There was a time in my life where I’d watch...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Provincetown Film Festival

Editor Art Cullen and his family-run newspaper The Storm Lake Times make fascinating subject matter for a portrait of American resilience and unity through fractious times. BeBe Zahara Benet, the first-ever winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' gets an adoring close-up in Emily Branham's portrait, which examines what comes next after triumphing on a reality TV platform.