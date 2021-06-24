Austin Film Festival presents An Evening of Award-Winning Features
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Austin Film Festival continues their virtual encore screenings and pre-recorded Q&A sessions of past AFF Audience Award Winners. AFF will showcase the virtual screening of their 2020 Comedy Vanguard Audience Award Winner Reboot Camp and 2019 Dark Matters Audience Award Winner Noise.austin.culturemap.com