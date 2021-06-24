Austin Film Festival presents An Evening of Award-Winning Features

An OU professor of ethnomusicology received the “Best Oklahoma Feature Award” from the deadCenter Film Festival for her documentary "Sakthi Vibrations." Zoe Sherinian, who is also the School of Music’s chair of the Division of Musicology, Ethnomusicology and Music in general studies, said her documentary focuses on the unique model used by the Sakthi Folk Cultural Centre for Dalit women's development. Sherinian said Dalit is an anti-caste word used to describe individuals who the caste system has designated as untouchables.