Department of Neuroscience, UT Austin presents UT Brainstorms: A Conversation on the Brain

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Department of Neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin will present their next Virtual UT Brainstorms via YouTube Live, "The Silent Brain: A Conversation About Hearing Loss and Current Strategies for Hearing Restoration" with Dr. Amy Lee.

UT Austin’s Inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Summit to Explore Education, Housing and Wealth

WHAT: The LBJ School of Public Affairs and the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at The University of Texas at Austin will commemorate Juneteenth during the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Summit: Birth of a New American Freedom. Speakers will discuss education, housing, wealth, and why Juneteenth matters now more than ever, amid a national political awakening on racial justice and equity.
Collegesthedailytexan.com

UT-Austin President Hartzell announces new position, budget changes

President Jay Hartzell sent a university-wide email detailing upcoming budget changes and a new position to address “societal challenges” Tuesday. Changes will include merit-based salary raises for UT employees, structural adjustments for tenured professors and hourly workers and additional University funds as a result of the 87th legislative session’s decision to add $300 million to statewide academic funding.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

UT Austin appoints new provost, executive vice president

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has appointed Sharon Wood as executive vice president and provost. Wood is currently the dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering at UT Austin. According to UT Austin’s website, “the provost is the chief academic officer and leads efforts to deliver...
Collegesthedailytexan.com

Students react to UT’s full capacity announcement

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the June 14 flipbook. UT announced plans to reopen at full capacity indoors beginning August 16 in an internal communications email students received June 11. In the email, University administration said outdoor capacity would reach 100% starting June 11, and the...
Arkansas Stateneareport.com

A-State Science Students Recognized with Summer Research Opportunities

JONESBORO – Several undergraduate and graduate science students in the College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University are embarking this summer on new educational enrichment opportunities beyond the campus. Biological sciences student Izzo (Izzeldin) Ahmed was selected as one of the participants in the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship...
San Antonio, TXuthscsa.edu

UT Health San Antonio scientists continue relentless fight against COVID-19

Scientists from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio have discovered a mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 exploits changes in metal ion concentrations to disguise itself in the body. Varying concentrations of metal ions — positively charged atoms such as magnesium, manganese and calcium — are observed in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Students Explore Possibilities in Medical Careers

As healthcare’s place in the economy expands and Michigan Tech’s involvement in the health sciences increases, the University’s Career Services office partners with Tech’s Departments of Biological Sciences, Kinesiology and Integrative Physiology, and Biomedical Engineering to bring Medical Careers Week to students. “We want to give students the chance to...
Utah Statewvlt.tv

UT doctor teaches patients how to target their pain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting to the real source of your pain could lead to your best odds of overcoming it, according to a pain specialist at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Dr. Stephanie Vanterpool, MD, MBA is leading a free webinar for patients on June 25 to introduce Targeted...
Toledo, OHtoledocitypaper.com

UT unveils inaugural inductees for Inclusive Wall of Honor

On April 8, five influential employees or exceptional alumni of the University of Toledo were inducted into the Inclusive Wall of Honor, displayed in University Hall and the student union buildings. The quintet were the inaugural recipients of this honor, celebrated virtually with displays in two locations. University and public health graduate student Kyndra Gaines created the concept on behalf of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to provide more representation on campus, as well as give current students hope and encouragement.
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

UTSA helps UT System reach No. 4 for U.S. patents granted worldwide

Collectively, researchers from the 14 UT institutions were issued 207 patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Of those, UTSA contributed 11 patents, primarily in biosciences, materials, and automation, which is 5.3% of total patents issued. This positions the institution’s output higher above the system average when normalized to...
Williamson County, TXAustin American-Statesman

Texas Bar Foundation funds UT effort for immigration systemic change

The Texas Bar Foundation has awarded Girasol Texas $10,020 to fund an expansion of the Mental Health Collaborative. Girasol Texas, a program at the University of Texas' Texas Institute for Child & Family Wellbeing, aims to change the systemic gap in legal services for immigrants through the collaborative, a project that trains qualified mental health professionals to use their clinical skills to evaluate individuals seeking legal immigration relief and write a letter of support for their case.
Texas StateWeatherford Democrat

TEXAS HISTORY: Early UT President Sidney Mezes

The early 1900s was a formative time for education in Texas. Sidney Mezes, a one-time president of the University of Texas, rose to the forefront to serve as such a leader as well as a diplomat and a thinker. In the process, the son of a pioneer gold prospector in California became one of the most respected philosophers in the nation and a leader in Texas education.
Odessa, TXutpb.edu

UT Permian Basin Unveils New Academic Mark

The new logo will be used for academics and the Falcon shield will remain for athletic teams and sprit groups. The University of Texas Permian Basin has officially unveiled our new academic logo. Our institutional mark includes imagery from two unique Permian Basin concepts. The letters U, T, P, B can be found within the abstract shield, and it also mimics the oil field road patterns for which this region is known.
HealthScientific American

Pupil Size Is a Marker of Intelligence

It has been said that “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but new research suggests that they may be a window to the brain as well. Our pupils respond to more than just the light. They indicate arousal, interest or mental exhaustion. Pupil dilation is even used by the FBI to detect deception. Now work conducted in our laboratory at the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that baseline pupil size is closely related to individual differences in intelligence. The larger the pupils, the higher the intelligence, as measured by tests of reasoning, attention and memory. In fact, across three studies, we found that the difference in baseline pupil size between people who scored the highest on the cognitive tests and those who scored the lowest was large enough to be detected by the unaided eye.
Agriculturegulfcoastnewstoday.com

Students named to UT Martin Honor Roll

The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.