Menopause and How it Affects Your Hair

By Prime Women
primewomen.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the onset of perimenopause, estrogen and progesterone levels begin to drop, which eventually leads to menopause. Women experience a whole host of symptoms, one of which is, unfortunately, hair loss. Progesterone and estrogen both play a huge role in the hair growth cycle, so as your body stops producing these hormones, your hair will probably become weaker and begin to thin out overall. You may notice a change in the texture of your hair and the length it grows too. Your hair will likely become more coarse, dry, and brittle and break more easily – most likely because of the aging process and the change in your hormones.

