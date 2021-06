I’m writing because I feel strongly that the “Take it or Leave it” room, and the Book room, be reopened at the transfer station in Amherst. Those rooms recycle so many things that otherwise would go into the landfill. It is environmentally the right thing to do. If more arguments are needed, people like it! It is a neighborhood gathering place, where people interact with each other. When we first moved to Amherst, it was a selling point for our signing up to become transfer station customers.