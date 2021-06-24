Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How to supercharge customer onboarding and identity verification – Interview with TrueLayer

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Ossama Soliman, Chief Product Officer at TrueLayer, discusses customer onboarding, identity verification, and Open Banking. In an evolving regulatory environment and with an increasing proportion of business now being conducted digitally, having the ability to securely and reliably identify customers has never been more important. What are the challenges and risks those businesses face when they have to onboard new customers?

thepaypers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onboarding#Identity Theft#Customer Success#Supercharge#Customer Experience#Truelayer#Api#Fintech#Igaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Marketsthepaypers.com

Crypto.com rolls out global USD deposits and withdrawals with Circle

Crypto.com has teamed up with Circle, a global financial technology firm, to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals to 30+ countries around the world. Crypto.com users can now transfer USD from their bank accounts and receive USD Coin (USDC) at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com App and Exchange, according to the official press release. When making deposits, users need to wire transfer their USD funds with a unique code provided by Circle, and Circle will take care of the processing, storage, and USD-to-USDC conversion. Users will then receive their funds in their Crypto Wallet within three business days, the press release adds.
Marketsthepaypers.com

BaaS and embedded banking will have notable impact on industry, study shows

Research reveals that Banking as a Service (BaaS) and embedded banking services are set to have a notable impact on the industry in the next 12 months. As the Finastra study shows, whilst all markets broadly anticipate this trend - 85% of respondents at global financial institutions - Hong Kong (92%), the UAE (90%) and Singapore (87%) expect the impact to be greatest.
Businessmartechseries.com

ZorroSign Named Blockchain SaaS Innovator Of The Year At The UAE Business Awards 2021

ZorroSign, Inc, a leader in digital signature technology and the global provider of ZorroSign DTM—a secure platform delivering digital signature and digital transaction management, has been named “Blockchain SaaS Innovator of the Year 2021” at the UAE Business Awards 2021. This awards program honors the businesses and individuals that innovate...
Economythepaypers.com

Chargebee, Worldline offer subscription and payment management to European merchants

France-based payments and transactional services provider Worldline and subscription billion service Chargebee have teamed to provide a payment, subscription and revenue operations solution for merchants. The collaboration of Worldline and Chargebee is meant to help merchants improve and expand their operation and scale up their business through a single integrated...
Economythepaypers.com

Tapcart secures USD 50 million backed by Shopify

US-based mobile payments application development platform Tapcart, which provides Shopify-afflilated vendors with mobile-app development tools, has raised a USD 50 million Series B. The funding round was led by Left Lane Capital. Shopify invested in the deal along with SignalFire, Greycroft, Act One Ventures and Amplify LA. The company previously...
Businessthepaypers.com

Mastercard partners with Instamojo to help MSMEs and gig workers

Mastercard has announced a strategic equity investment in India-based online selling platform Instamojo. This investment is aimed to provide MSMEs and gig workers with solutions that will help them to digitise and help setting up online stores, equip with digital payment acceptance capabilities and reach out to customers, even during the pandemic.
Businessthepaypers.com

Transactive chooses Sentinels for internal AML

Transactive has partnered with AI-powered Sentinels for an internal AML transaction monitoring platform. Transactive is a fintech adopting the Open Banking initiative. It provides businesses access to digital banking services via its B2B2C payments platform. The Transactive platform allows businesses to offer payment services to their customers directly. With their licenses in both the UK and Lithuania they can offer instant payments services worldwide, as the press release says.
Businessfinextra.com

Wehkamp Finance spins off deferred payments platform Tinka

The spin-off of deferred payments provider Tinka marks a new phase in the digital and business transformation of former Wehkamp Finance. Tinka makes customer purchases easy with deferred payment and payment in installments options for all retailers and e-tailers in the Netherlands. In addition, Tinka has fully digitized customer acceptance, updates to regulations and supervision, as well as the prevention and timely addressing of potential payment issues. Tinka aims to lead the change in responsible lending, combining consumer payment options with dedicated customer care and protection.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prodigy's IDVerifact and Fintainium partner to strengthen open banking with digital payment verification solutions

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered in between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and Fintainium, an industry leader in real-time payment verification and workflow automation. As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate Fintainium's robust suite...
Businessaithority.com

Peter Meulbroek Named AWS Partner Network Ambassador, Strengthening Ness Cloud Expertise

Ness, a global provider of Digital Transformation solutions and a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group (TRG), announced that Peter Meulbroek, head of cloud and data, has been named an AWS Partner Network (APN) Ambassador. He joins a select group of more than 50 APN Ambassadors in North America and more than 200 Ambassadors worldwide dedicated to helping clients define, develop, implement, and optimize their cloud strategy.
Technologyntara.com

How to advocate for PIM within your company

No matter how efficiently your business runs, there’s always room for improvement. For manufacturers, one of the biggest opportunities is the optimization of your product data processes, saving your organization time, money, and effort. Implementing a product information management (PIM) system is the ideal way to pull together data that...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
Personal FinanceHaaretz

What Is a Merchant Service Provider? -Simply Explained

For anyone with a retail store or in the process of opening a retail store, a merchant service provider will be a vital part of your store’s functioning processes. So, what is a merchant service provider, and why do you need one? Well, that is what we are here to answer; let’s begin.
Technologyinsurancebusinessmag.com

Microsoft cautions of customer support tools compromise by cyber breach

Microsoft has issued a warning that a cyber threat actor has managed to access one of its customer service agent’s computers, exposing customers’ subscription information for the hackers to use when launching further hacking attempts. In a blog post last week, Microsoft said that the hacking group Nobelium has been...
Businessthemoneycloud.com

Visa to Acquire Open Banking Platform Tink

Https://thefintechtimes.com/visa-to-acquire-open-banking-platform-tink/. Visa announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tink, a European open banking platform that enables financial institutions, fintechs and merchants to build tailored financial management tools, products and services for European consumers and businesses based on their financial data. Visa will pay total financial consideration of 1.8 billion Euros, inclusive of cash and retention incentives, to acquire Tink.
Economyfinovate.com

Partner Power: Interface.ai Brings Intelligent Virtual Assistants to Dover FCU

The 43,000+ members of Dover Federal Credit Union (DFCU) are the latest beneficiaries of the marriage between AI and customer care that has been a growing feature of the customer experience in financial services. The Delaware-based institution, with more than $600 million in assets, has teamed up with interface.ai to leverage the company’s Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) in its call center operations initially, before expanding the technology to DFCU’s website, online, and banking services.
Marketsibsintelligence.com

Juniper Research: Virtual card transactions to reach $6.8 trillion in 2026

Virtual cards, secure digital cards with randomly generated details, will show strong growth as they are increasingly used for B2B payments. The research identified that businesses would value the simplicity of virtual cards compared to the expensive and slow methods still being used, such as cheque payments, which remain popular in the US.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Commerce Applications Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Adyen, Digital Goodie

The latest study released on the Global Digital Commerce Applications Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Commerce Applications market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.