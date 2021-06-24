How to supercharge customer onboarding and identity verification – Interview with TrueLayer

Crypto.com has teamed up with Circle, a global financial technology firm, to introduce USD deposits and withdrawals to 30+ countries around the world. Crypto.com users can now transfer USD from their bank accounts and receive USD Coin (USDC) at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com App and Exchange, according to the official press release. When making deposits, users need to wire transfer their USD funds with a unique code provided by Circle, and Circle will take care of the processing, storage, and USD-to-USDC conversion. Users will then receive their funds in their Crypto Wallet within three business days, the press release adds.