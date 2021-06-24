Cancel
Chicken Bog: A Comforting Taste of the Lowcountry

By Corey Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicken bog, a simple pilaf-style dish made with rice and chicken, is a South Carolina staple that has stood the test of time. Somewhere between a casserole and a stew, nobody quite knows where chicken bog got its name - some say it stems from its composition (the chicken is, quite literally, bogged down in rice), while others insist it's a nod to the marshlands of the Lowcountry. That said, here's what we do know about chicken bog:

