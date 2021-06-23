Cancel
Remote working and data protection: A pandemic year in review

By John Gray
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic caused a massive shift toward remote working in 2020. Generally, this shift was smoother than expected, with most companies indicating that the transition to working from home had been successful and productivity had remained the same or actually improved during the pandemic. The transition, however, also presented a number of challenges, particularly in the fields of data protection and privacy.

