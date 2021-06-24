Dr. D. Shane Koch celebration of life

An upbeat celebration of life for Dr. D. Shane Koch, who passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, will be held June 28th, in Nickleville. A committal service will be at the Nickleville cemetery at 11 am. Guests are welcome to join the family afterwards for a light lunch at the Nickleville Presbyterian Church fellowship hall. This will be a festive event to enjoy memories of Shane's life's and pay homage to his passing. Come ready to share memories, laugh at the good times, and remember the full life Shane lived. This will be a warm celebration of his life until 3 p.m.