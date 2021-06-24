Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Chamber Music Festival presents Festival Piano Quartet

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The celebrated Andrade sisters return to Austin in a homecoming performance with longtime ACMC collaborator Charles Wetherbee and Artistic Director Michelle Schumann, featuring fiery and gripping works by Villa-Lobos, Danny Elfman, and Robert Schumann. The quartet will also give the world premiere of a new arrangement of Miguel del Aguila’s "Disagree!," commissioned by ACMC.

