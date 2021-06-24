Kowar optioned to Minors; Staumont's status

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Jackson Kowar, the Royals' No. 4 prospect, will head back to Triple-A Omaha with a lot of homework to master and the belief of the Major League staff backing him as he gets to work. The right-hander was optioned Wednesday as the corresponding move for the Royals reinstating lefty Danny Duffy off the injured list.

MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLBaudacy.com

Matheny explains decisions with Lynch and Kowar

(610 Sports) – During the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Royals made the surprising decision to spend their first five draft picks on college pitchers, in an effort to build a dominant MLB rotation. Of those five pitchers taken in 2018, four of them have pitched in the major leagues.
MLBallfans.co

Kowar to shift from starting to bullpen

A relatively young career has gotten off to a rough start for right-hander Jackson Kowar. The Royals have decided that the best course of action for the 24-year-old pitching prospect is to ease his way into the Major Leagues through the bullpen. The 24-year-old has made two starts, and has...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Jackson Kowar: Banished to minors

The Royals optioned Kowar to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. The writing was on the wall for Kowar's demotion after the Royals shifted him to the bullpen after a disastrous first two starts following his June 7 promotion from Triple-A Omaha. After giving up eight earned runs while recording only six outs between the two starts, Kowar fared only marginally better in long relief Saturday against the Red Sox, giving up two runs on three hits over two innings. He'll slot back into the rotation at Omaha and look to recapture some success before the Royals entertain the idea of calling him up again.
MLBfox4kc.com

Royals Salvador Perez finalist for 2021 All-Star Game; vote to make him a starter underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez is a step closer to being named to his seventh All-Star Roster. Major League Baseball announced the Royals catcher came in third overall in the first round of voting. He received 2,150,968 votes from fans, which was more than any other catcher. Only Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero, Jr and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna, Jr. received more votes.

FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.

NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar

The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on the verge of acquiring versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, so tweeted USA Today's Bob Nightengale late Saturday.
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...

NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBazsnakepit.com

David Peralta and Eduardo Escobar: Where to?

As the Diamondbacks descend deeper and deeper into the depths of baseball hell, the likelihood of being sellers up through the July 31st trade deadline has move to certainty. The only questions are whether or not there are any buyers for who the D-backs have to sell, and when those potential buyers might be interested to make a move.
MLBgranthshala.com

Mets will decide Jacob deGrom’s status on Monday

Jacob deGrom’s position remains uncertain, and it looks like it will remain so until his next turn in the Mets’ rotation, against the Braves on Monday. Manager Luis Rojas said the Mets are continuing the day-to-day approach with his ace right arm – who made his most recent debut against the Cubs on Wednesday after three right innings left with a right shoulder pain – and they have no plans to announce the decision at the moment.

FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Horrific scene involving Jose Abreu

2021 has been a grind for the Chicago White Sox. They are such a good team but injuries have really piled up. They have dealt with it in such a way that has them at the end of June in first place of the AL Central Division. Their resiliency has...
MLBallfans.co

‘Jackie’s the best option:’ Crew waits on JBJ

MILWAUKEE — As long as Jackie Bradley Jr. keeps playing his high-quality brand of defense, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the club will wait patiently for the veteran center fielder to produce at the plate. The Brewers had hoped June would be Bradley’s breakout month, as it has been throughout...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Raking in the minors

Cordero has a 1.195 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBI over 15 games since he was demoted to Triple-A Worcester. Cordero fizzled in the majors before being sent down May 27 with a .502 OPS, but he's doubled that production during his time with the WooSox. What's made manager Alex Cora take notice is the ability to control the zone, per Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com. "Forget the home runs, [it's] the walks," Cora said. "He's been walking a lot, and I think that's very important. The more he shows control of the strike zone, the better it's gonna be for him." Cordero's also doubled his walk rate, going from 5.9 BB% in the majors to 12.9% in the minors. The Red Sox passed up a chance to promote Cordero on Monday, instead calling up Michael Chavis to take the roster spot made available by designating Ryan Weber for assignment. That suggests the club would like to see Cordero sustain his good habits for a longer stretch of time.
MLBAthletics Nation

Bob Melvin 2022 contract option exercised by A’s

Earlier this month, Bob Melvin became the winningest manager in the half-century history of the Oakland A’s. Now he’ll get the chance to add to that total. The A’s announced Tuesday that they’ve exercised the 2022 option on Melvin’s contract, officially keeping him in their dugout for next summer. Melvin...

NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs evaluating Bryant’s status for Mets finale

Third baseman Kris Bryant was feeling better Wednesday, Cubs manager David Ross said, but didn't start against the Mets due to a bruised right thumb. Bryant exited Tuesday's game after getting hit in the hand by a Taijuan Walker sinker in the first inning. He stayed in defensively in the bottom half of the inning before exiting, later undergoing x-rays that came back negative.