Coding & Programming

C++ 17 Class Templates: CTAD and Type Deduction Guide--Gajendra Gulgulia

By c++17 advanced
isocpp.org
 10 days ago

C++ 17 Class Templates: CTAD and Type Deduction Guide. This article aims to demonstrate the CTAD feature and how to force C++ to deduce type specifically for class templates with the explicit type deduction guides available since C++17.

isocpp.org
Coding & Programming

Painless C++ Coroutines--Gajendra Gulgulia

Incidentally I found the mechanics of coroutines quite obfuscating given the number of implicit and under-the-hood calls to several methods associated with coroutine and their return type objects. Even with tons of articles and posts on the web, I started to have a feeling that coroutines is an arcane feature that can be understood by the very few who are either in committee or are renowned authors of blogs, books and articles or experienced C++ library authors.
Coding & Programming

Template Arguments--Rainer Grimm

It is quite interesting how the compiler deduces the types for the template arguments. To make it short, you get most of the time the type you expect. The rules do not only apply to function templates (C++98) but also to auto (C++11), to class templates (C++17), and concepts (C++20)...
Technology

Template Specialization--Rainer Grimm

Templates define the behavior of families of classes or functions. Often it is required that special types or non-types may be treated special. To support this use case, you can specialize templates.
Coding & Programming

C++20 three-way comparison operator: Part 2--Gajendra Gulgulia

In the first part of the tutorial series, I laid out the motivation behind C++20’s three way comparison operator: <=> and showcased the simplest use case how it can be useful to remove the boilerplate code for comparison operators : ==, >=, <=, !=, >, < if the semantics of the program requires us to implement them and how they can be gotten rid of by using the defaulted version of three way comparison operator...
Coding & Programming

Updates to our Learn Node.js course

Ready to take your server-side programming skills to the next level? We'll show you how with the new updates to our Learn Node.js course. Node.js is a cross-platform JavaScript runtime environment used to create event-driven web applications. Originally, Learn Node.js served to introduce our learners to the technology — but now we've updated the course with three new modules designed to help you solidify your knowledge of its functionality. For example, in one of the new lessons, we'll show you how to create servers using Node.js' built-in HTTP module.
Computers

What’s New for C# Nullable Reference Types in ReSharper and Rider 2021.2 EAP?

Nullable reference types are one of the biggest and most actively developed C# features. Since their release less than two years ago, a lot has changed. We’ve gotten new attributes such as [MemberNotNullWhen], annotations for generic types, new constraints syntax, and countless small changes in the data flow analysis and compiler warnings that don’t even make it into release notes. Within our .NET team here at JetBrains, we even had to establish a semi-automatic workflow verifying our analysis results against the compiler’s test data before releases.
