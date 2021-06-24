Family history modifies the link between blood lipids and esophageal cancer risk
Several studies have associated blood lipids with different types of cancer like that of the food pipe or “esophagus,” but much remains to be understood, to apply this knowledge clinically. A group of Chinese scientists has successfully advanced this line of research, by identifying the role of family history in modifying the association between blood lipids and risk of developing esophageal malignant lesions, according to a new study published in Chinese Medical Journal.www.news-medical.net