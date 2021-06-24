Cancel
Cancer

Family history modifies the link between blood lipids and esophageal cancer risk

News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral studies have associated blood lipids with different types of cancer like that of the food pipe or “esophagus,” but much remains to be understood, to apply this knowledge clinically. A group of Chinese scientists has successfully advanced this line of research, by identifying the role of family history in modifying the association between blood lipids and risk of developing esophageal malignant lesions, according to a new study published in Chinese Medical Journal.

www.news-medical.net
News Break
News Break
News Break
Cancer
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Study: Drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day reduces liver cancer risk

A study released Monday suggests that drinking three to four cups of coffee a day reduces the risk of liver cancer. According to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health, coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Mechanistic Link Between Red Meat Consumption and Development of Colorectal Cancer

Red meat consumption may promote DNA damage-associated mutations in patients with colorectal cancer. Genetic mutations indicative of DNA damage were associated with high red meat consumption and increased cancer-related mortality in patients with colorectal cancer, according to a study published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
Phelps County, MORolla Daily News

Explaining the Link Between Smoking and Bladder Cancer

Did you know that people who smoke cigarettes are at a higher risk to get bladder cancer?. According to the American Cancer Society, smokers are nearly three times as likely to get bladder cancer as non-smokers. In fact, smoking causes about half of all cases of bladder cancer in men and women.
CancerMedscape News

Esophageal Cancer Responsive to the Combination of Immune Cell Therapy and Low-dose Nivolumab

Rishu Takimoto; Takashi Kamigaki; Takuji Gotoda; Toshimi Takahashi; Sachiko Okada; Hiroshi Ibe; Eri Oguma; Shigenori Goto. Background: Blocking the programmed death 1 pathway by immune checkpoint inhibitors induces dramatic antitumor activity in patients with malignant tumors. However, the clinical response to immune checkpoint inhibitors remains limited owing to the patients' immunological status, such as the number of lymphocytes, programmed death ligand 1 expression, and tumor mutation burden. In this study, we successfully treated two patients with advanced esophageal cancer who responded to the combination of adoptive immune cell therapy and a low-dose immune checkpoint inhibitor, nivolumab.
CancerEurekAlert

Investigating a better treatment sequence for esophageal cancer

Looking for better ways to treat patients with esophageal cancer, University of Colorado Cancer Center member Martin McCarter, MD, is investigating whether a new treatment sequence will result in better outcomes. As they await the results of a group of clinical trials -- including one at the CU Cancer Center...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research findings on the links between air pollution and neurodegeneration

There is growing awareness that air pollutants are playing a critical role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases. A new book, Alzheimer's Disease and Air Pollution: The Development and Progression of a Fatal Disease from Childhood and the Opportunities for Early Intervention, edited by Lilian Calderón-Garcidueñas, MA, MD, PhD, compiles the latest research establishing links between air pollution and neurodegeneration. It is part of the Advances in Alzheimer's Disease series, published by IOS Press.
CancerFuturity

Blood test checks to see if cancer treatment is working

Researchers have created a new blood test that can tell doctors whether their patient’s cancer treatment is working, within one day after the start of the treatment. This will significantly speed up the evaluation process and enable doctors to make adjustments to the treatment plan, if necessary, to improve patients’ chances of recovery.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Modifiable Cardiovascular Risk Factors Linked to Severity of COVID-19

Strategies that improve cardiovascular health may also improve outcomes for people following COVID-19 WEDNESDAY, June 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many modifiable cardiovascular risk factors are associated with more severe consequences from COVID-19, according to a review published online June 9 in the European Heart Journal: Quality of Care & Clinical Outcomes.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Researchers Take a Closer Look at Colon Cancer’s Link to High-Fat Diet

Physicians have long warned about the intake of a high-fat diet due to its link to poor health outcomes and diseases such as cancer and heart disease. The CDC states dietary components high in saturated fats such as red meat are thought to be risk factors for colon cancer. Now, researchers from Arizona State University (ASU) have taken a closer look at how high-fat diets can trigger a series of events that leads to intestinal and colon cancer. Their findings using mouse models, may pave the way for potential treatments or prevention of colorectal cancer in humans.
Diseases & Treatmentsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Study Links Sleep Apnea in Children to Increased Risk of High Blood Pressure in Teen Years

Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a new study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health. However, children whose sleep apnea improves as they grow into adolescence do not show an increased chance of having high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.
ScienceCosmos

Genetic clues to link between PTSD and migraines

A study comparing pairs of identical twins has highlighted potential genes that may explain the common – but poorly understood – link between migraines and PTSD. The two conditions often co-occur, but researchers have historically known little about how or why. The new study, published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, compared...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Scientists investigating link between AstraZeneca and rare syndrome

Four men from Nottingham have developed a life threatening disease—the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), days after receiving their first AstraZenecavaccine. This syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which your immune system starts attacking the network of nerves that is located outside the brain and spinal cord. While some cases are extremely mild, with patients only feeling muscle weakness, others can lead to paralysis. In fact, one of the first symptoms of GBS is getting weakness and tingling in your extremities. Without proper treatment, these sensations can spread throughout the body leaving patients unable to move.
CancerScientist

Cancer Metastasizes Via Fusion of Tumor and Immune Cells: Study

Cancer metastasizes through the fusion of tumor cells with immune cells, according to a case report published online May 28 in Cancer Genetics. “We think what is happening is the initial cancer cells from the primary tumor are blending or hybridizing with immune system cells that respond to the tumor as nonself. By hybridizing with those immune system cells, it looks like ‘self’ so that the immune system doesn’t attack and destroy [the tumor],” says first author Greggory LaBerge, a medical geneticist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine who also directs the Denver Police Department’s Forensics and Evidence Division.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers develop new risk score for predicting blood cancer relapse

Leukemia is a group of blood cancers that affects thousands of people worldwide. However, with advances in medicine, several different types of leukemia can be effectively treated with donor stem cells through allogenic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). One such type of leukemia is B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), which is caused by uncontrolled proliferation and prolonged existence of cancerous B-cells. While allo-SCT can "cure" B-ALL in several cases, there are also cases of failure, characterized by deterioration in health after a period of recovery—a phase medically known as relapse. Early prediction of this unfavorable outcome can have several medical advantages for the corresponding patients and the healthcare system.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Lung cancer detected by LDCT screening linked to lower brain metastases risk

Patients with primary lung cancer detected using low-dose computed tomography screening are at reduced risk of developing brain metastases after diagnosis, according to a study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. JTO is an official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer. The full study...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Oleuropein reduces cisplatin resistance in ovarian cancer by targeting apoptotic pathway regulators.

Oleuropein reduces cisplatin resistance in ovarian cancer by targeting apoptotic pathway regulators. Somayeh Hashemi Sheikhshabani, Zeinab Amini-Farsani, Shima Rahmati, Ali Jazaeri, Marzieh Mohammadi-Samani, Samira Asgharzade. Article Affiliation:. Somayeh Hashemi Sheikhshabani. Abstract:. AIMS: Despite many attempts to treat ovarian cancer, 13,940 individuals perish annually due to this disease worldwide. Chemotherapy is...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study: New Link Between High Fat Diet, Colon Cancer

Further, the ISCs reside in a series of regularly folded valleys of the gut, which the researchers call crypts. A new study led by researchers at Arizona State University indicates that a diet high in fat can trigger a series of molecular events that can cause intestinal and colon cancer, as published in the journal Cell Reports.