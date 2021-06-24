Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming College to hold Free Enterprise Weeks

Cover picture for the articleFor four weeks this summer, students from 54 counties in the state will participate in the Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week program at Lycoming College. Although normal attendance is usually around 2,000 students, due to COVID, according to Karen Musante, president and CEO of the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, which runs the sessions, this year’s program is limiting the number of students to 1,200 over the four weeks, with approximately 300 students per sessions.

