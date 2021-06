Summer time is here! With more things open in Kansas City, you are probably trying to make the most of summer 2021. However, if you are anything like me, you might want to pace yourself with the outdoor activities or play places, so outings still feel fresh and fun by August. But what on earth are you going to do at home with your toddler or preschooler since we have been hanging out there for the last year and a half?! I got you covered!