Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA to send mannequins to moon to prepare for crewed missions

By Paul Brinkmann
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGe8V_0admw5CO00
NASA will send three inanimate occupants, like this one, to the moon on Artemis I to help measure radiation and vibration. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24 (UPI) -- NASA's upcoming Artemis I mission to the moon, planned for later this year, won't have a human crew, but the space agency is preparing three inanimate occupants of the Orion capsule to measure radiation and vibrations.

The Artemis I "crew" members, mannikins, will help NASA test radiation, vibration and impacts from landing before the space agency plans to send astronauts in an Orion capsule by 2023.

That mission will be the first time since Apollo programs ended in 1972 that astronauts have ventured into Deep Space.

New data is needed because NASA's technology, spacecraft and medical understanding have advanced significantly since the last lunar missions half a century ago, according to the space agency.

Two of the mannikins, are designed with materials to mimic bone and human organs. Named Zohar and Helga, they will be festooned with over 2,000 dosimeters to help NASA understand space radiation exposure.

NASA refers to Zohar and Helga as phantoms. One will wear a protective radiation vest and one will not.

The third mannikin is a human-sized rubber dummy used to teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which will have two dosimeters, as well as vibration sensors, Mark Baldwin, engineer and program manager for NASA contractor Lockheed Martin, said in an interview.

"The Artemis I flight really is our golden opportunity to get all of these sorts of measurements from mannikins in seats," Baldwin said. "That's because once we have astronauts in the capsule, there's a lot less room for all this equipment."

Such measurements will help Baldwin and other NASA experts adjust Orion equipment for the upcoming journeys to the moon.

Baldwin underwent seven hours of vibration testing over two days at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston in 2017 to help him understand the astronaut experience. He said the greatest risk to Orion occupants may be the impact upon splashdown in the ocean.

"It would be a terrible shame for the Artemis mission to go perfectly the whole time and then our crew gets injured in the last 250 feet, so we have to make sure we understand the impact and vibrations," Baldwin said.

Two sensors on the unnamed mannikin's seat will measure the pressure of the "body" on the seat during takeoff and landing. The additional dosimeters will be tucked into its pockets to complement those on the phantoms.

NASA and other space agencies will run many tests and comparisons of the data obtained from the radiation mannikins, said Ramona Gaza, project manager of NASA's Crew Active Dosimeter project.

For example, she said, the dosimeters should show a spike in radiation as the spacecraft passes through the Earth's radiation field, known as the Van Allen belt.

"There's so much information that needs to be analyzed and compared and understood," Gaza said. "The additional two dosimeters on the third mannikin will give us a few additional data points to compare."

New data is needed regarding Deep Space exposure to radiation, since astronauts haven't been on such long journeys for decades, Gaza said.

The radiation mannikins were part of NASA's effort to make the Artemis missions international, she said.

The Israel Space Agency and the German Aerospace Center contributed and named the radiation mannikins.

NASA recently launched a social media contest to name the third mannikin. Early results have narrowed the field to Ace, Delos, Campos and Rigel.

Ace stands for Artemis Crew Explorer. Delos is the island where Greek mythology holds that Artemis and Apollo were born. Campos refers to late NASA engineer Arturo Campos, who was instrumental in bringing Apollo 13 astronauts home when an explosion in space ended their journey to the moon. And Rigel is the brightest star in the Orion constellation.

NASA expects to announce a winner of the naming contest Tuesday.

NASA's women astronauts -- at least one likely to walk on moon

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
133K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Other Space#Space Radiation#Orion#Apollo#Nasaartemis#Crew Active Dosimeter#The Israel Space Agency#Ace Delos#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Watch a SpaceX rocket ace landing on a drone ship in stunning new video

SpaceX's latest rocket landing on a drone ship was so smooth that if you blink while watching the video, you could miss the touchdown. SpaceX posted the five-second clip on Twitter on June 21. In the video, a Falcon 9 rocket's first stage successfully kisses the deck of the Just Read the Instructions drone ship on June 17, off the coast of eastern Florida. Minutes before, the rocket successfully boosted the GPS III SV05 navigation satellite to orbit, for the company's 19th launch of the year from the Space Coast.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

China releases new footage from Zhurong Mars rover

(CNN) — China's National Space Administration (CNSA) has released new images of Mars from its landmark Tianwen-1 probe. Tianwen-1, whose name means "quest for heavenly truth," is made up of an orbiter, lander and a six-wheeled rover carrying scientific instruments. It successfully entered Mars' orbit in February, having spent seven...
AstronomyPost-Star

Get an astronaut's view of space with these timelapses

Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.
IndustryPosted by
UPI News

Detergent maker helps NASA explore space laundry

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25 (UPI) -- A detergent maker and NASA are teaming up to research how astronauts could do laundry in space, especially on Deep Space missions, using minimal energy and water. Procter & Gamble has signed a pact with NASA, known as a Space Act Agreement. Under the...
Industryuavexpertnews.com

P & G and NASA team up to tackle astronauts’ dirty space laundry

Procter & Gamble, through its Tide brand, is working with NASA to develop special detergents and washing machines to launder clothes in space. Under a Space Act Agreement, the company’s Mission PGTide (P&G Telescience Investigation of Detergent Experiments) will test detergent and other cleaning products aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022.
AstronomyESA Blog Navigator

Unique use of ESA spacecraft ‘housekeeping’ data reveals cosmic ray behaviour

Using data originally gathered for spacecraft ‘housekeeping’ aboard ESA’s Rosetta and Mars Express missions, scientists have revealed how intense bursts of high-energy radiation, known as cosmic rays, behave at Mars and throughout the inner Solar System. Housekeeping data are gathered by most spacecraft and components, and is used by engineering...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheDailyBeast

NASA’s Space Satellites Are Spying on Our Rising Seas

The seas are rising, and hundreds of millions of people live at or just above the current high tide lines. But it’s hard to know which parts of the world will be most at risk without knowing exactly how high the seas are right now—and how high they might get. Enter NASA and the European Space Agency’s newest satellites, which will help us measure sea surface height to an unprecedented degree.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

NASA launches student experiments to space on suborbital rocket

Forty university student experiments were successfully launched June 25 aboard a NASA suborbital sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The launch, conducted at 8:32 a.m., EDT, is part of the RockOn! and RockSat-C programs designed for students to learn and apply skills in building experiments for suborbital space flight.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

NASA Sends Squid into Space for Research

Some 128 baby squid from Hawaii are in space for a study. The baby Hawaiian bobtail squid came from the University of Hawaii’s Kewalo Marine Laboratory. They rode on a SpaceX spacecraft along with thousands of kilos of supplies for the International Space Station on June 3. Jamie Foster is...
Aerospace & DefenseSilicon Republic

How NASA and the ESA are preparing for wayward asteroids

Prof Alan Fitzsimmons will explain the details of an international trial asteroid deflection at an online event marking World Asteroid Day. What would happen if an asteroid was spotted hurtling towards Earth? Would we be able to stop it or would we go the way of the dinosaurs?. Prof Alan...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA details how the Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie on the Red Planet

NASA has several Mars missions going on right now, and the most recent is the Perseverance Mars rover. The mission of Perseverance has gone very well and has included successful test flights of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter, one of the cooler things that Perseverance is done so far is take a selfie on the Red Planet. When people take selfies here on Earth, it’s a quick snap and done, but it’s not so easy on Mars.