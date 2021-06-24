Cancel
Tennis

On This Day: Isner defeats Mahut in longest pro-tennis match in history

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
A victorious John Isner (L) and Nicolas Mahut (R) stand in front of the scoreboard after Isner won the longest tennis match in history in the final set 70-68 in the Wimbledon championships on June 24, 2010. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1901, Pablo Picasso's artwork had its first exhibition in Paris.

In 1908, former president Grover Cleveland died in Princeton, N.J., at the age of 71.

In 1948, Soviet forces blockaded the western zones of Berlin, setting the stage for the Berlin airlift to support the 2 million people of the divided German city.

In 1970, the Senate repealed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, named for the 1964 incident the U.S. government used to justify war against Vietnam. The resolution gave President Lyndon B. Johnson authorization for the war, but the vote was largely symbolic because the Nixon administration didn't use it for legal authority to be in Vietnam.

In 1975, an Eastern Airlines Boeing 727 en route from New Orleans crashed at New York's Kennedy International airport, killing 113 people. There were 11 survivors.

In 1986, Raquel Welch won a $10.8 million verdict against MGM, which she said ruined her career by firing her from the 1980 movie Cannery Row.

In 1993, a Yale professor was injured by a mail bomb, the second sent by Ted Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber, in two days. It was the 14th bomb Kaczynski sent since the 1970s.

In 2009, South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford admitted to having an extramarital affair with a woman in Argentina. He resigned as chairman of the GOP governors association but stayed on as governor and was later elected to Congress.

In 2010, John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a first-round match played over three days at Wimbledon. The match -- longest in pro-tennis history -- took 11 hours, 5 minutes and 183 games to decide a winner.

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi was elected president of Egypt. The military removed him from the office in 2013 and he was later sentenced to death for his role in a mass prison break in 2011.

In 2013, Belgian Steve Darcis, ranked 135th in the world, upset Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, the first time the Spanish star ever lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam event.

In 2020, Soviet-era tanks, modern military hardware and thousands of troops paraded through Moscow as President Vladimir Putin presided over a celebration of Russia's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II -- a celebration that was delayed for weeks by the coronavirus crisis.

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
Tennis
Tennislastwordonsports.com

Wimbledon Day 2 Men’s Predictions Including Hubert Hurkacz vs Lorenzo Musetti

There should be plenty of entertaining tennis on day two at Wimbledon. There are 32 matches on the schedule at the All England Club and, as ever, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match, including Matteo Berrettini vs Guido Pella, Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino, Fernando Verdasco vs Grigor Dimitrov, Nick Kyrgios vs Ugo Humbert, Jan-Lennard Struff vs Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor and Kei Nishikori vs Alexei Popyrin. But who will reach the round of 64?
TennisFox47News

The Top Money Winners In Men’s Tennis History

Along with golf, singles tennis is one of the rare sports where a professional athlete has nobody to rely on when it comes to achieving elite success. The players who have managed to rake in tens of millions of dollars on the court have done so by simply being better and lasting longer than their opponents over the course of many years. In tennis history, some players have used their racket as a personal mint more effectively than others.
Soccerone37pm.com

Longest Unbeaten Runs in National Team History

The Italian National Team is on the brink of breaking into a very exclusive group, those to go 30 or more matches unbeaten in international competitions. Roberto Mancini’s side currently sits at 28 games unbeaten and they are trying to chase down several squads that featured legends of the game, including Brazil’s team from the 1990s and Spain’s squad in the 2000s.
Tennis10sballs.com

French Open Semifinal is the Most-Watched Match in Tennis Channel History

Tennis Channel’s coverage of the 2021 French Open led to the most-watched match in network history. The men’s singles semifinal between future Hall of Famers Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on Friday, June 11th, generated 511,000 viewers on the channel (Nielsen Live+SD, P2+). This surpassed the previous most-watched match, a 2019 Australian Open contest between Roger Federer – another future Hall of Famer – and Taylor Fritz, which led to 448,000 viewers.
PoliticsThe Daily Star

This day in history

1377 - King Edward III died after ruling England for 50 years; he was succeeded by his grandson, Richard II. 1788 - The United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it. 1942 - Tobruk in Libya fell to the German army under...
UEFA90min.com

Longest winning runs in EURO finals history

Belgium and Italy could set a new winning sequence record at UEFA EURO 2020. The longest run of UEFA European Championship victories – qualifying included – stands at 14 games. This was set by Joachim Löw's Germany, who won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They lost to Italy in the last four.
Tennisdnyuz.com

Wimbledon Loses Another Star as Simona Halep Withdraws

Wimbledon took another hit on Friday when Simona Halep, the defending women’s singles champion, said she also would skip the event because of a calf injury. Her announcement came a day after Dominic Thiem, the world’s fifth-ranked player and the defending U.S. Open champion, withdrew from the tournament because of a right wrist injury, and a week after Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal also said they would not play in the tournament.
UEFA90min.com

Italy match EURO's longest winning run

Italy have matched a competition-record winning streak at UEFA EURO 2020, with Belgium hoping to match their run this evening. The longest run of UEFA European Championship victories – qualifying included – stands at 14 games. This was established by Joachim Löw's Germany, who won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They then lost to Italy in the last four.
Astronomybolnews.com

June 21: Northern Hemisphere To Observe Longest Day Today

June 21 (today) will be the longest day and the shortest night of the year on half of the earth, including Pakistan, and the shortest day and longest night of the year on the other half. Today will be the longest day of the year in most of the countries...
SportsThe Guardian

Jubilant Scotland fans make the journey home after the longest day

It had been a long night for Calum Johnson. Arriving back at Glasgow’s Central station just after midday on Saturday, the 26-year-old had been awake for almost 24 hours, since leaving the same station a day earlier to head for Wembley stadium. “It was all worth it,” he said, of...
UPI News

U.S. tennis star Serena Williams to skip Summer Games

June 27 (UPI) -- American women's tennis star Serena Williams said Sunday she won't compete at the Summer Olympics in Japan. Williams has captured four gold medals in tennis, most recently in women's singles play in 2012. The 39-year-old declined to offer a specific reason for her decision to not travel to Tokyo.
Tennisgreekcitytimes.com

Kyrgios,Tsitsipas to Face tough first rounds at Wimbledon

There is action from the word go at Wimbledon after Nick Kyrgios and Ugo Humbert have a rematch of their epic Australian Open clash. When these two met in Melbourne, they delighted Aussie fans with a marathon five-setter that went down to the wire, with Kyrgios upsetting the Frenchman 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Wimbledon comeback by American qualifier Kudla

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. American qualifier Denis Kudla rallied from a two-set deficit to win his opening match at Wimbledon. Kudla, a tour veteran ranked 114th, beat No. 30-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. The score was 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3,...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Tsitsipas upset by American Tiafoe at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has been upset in the first round at Wimbledon by Frances Tiafoe of the United States. The 57th-ranked Tiafoe applied pressure by charging the net often and won 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. He had...
Tennisatptour.com

Preview: Can Murray Make Winning Return At Wimbledon?

Andy Murray is set to make an emotional return at Wimbledon, scene of his 2013 and 2016 triumphs, on Monday. The British star, who has not competed at the All England Club since 2017, headlines day one alongside defending champion Novak Djokovic. Murray, who is playing in his first Grand...
Tenniskdal610.com

Tennis-Wimbledon day one

LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):. Seventh seed Iga Swiatek of Poland overpowered Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 6-4 to secure her first main-draw win at Wimbledon. Joining her in the second round was Sofia Kenin, who made short work of Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-2.
Tennisraleighnews.net

Frances Tiafoe records Wimbledon upset of Stefanos Tsitsipas

American Frances Tiafoe notched the biggest upset of his career with a solid 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday's opening day of Wimbledon at the All England Club in London. Tiafoe notched 43 winners against 22 unforced errors while beating a top-5 player for the...
UPI News

Wimbledon: USA's Frances Tiafoe, Sloane Stephens score upsets

June 28 (UPI) -- Americans Frances Tiafoe and Sloane Stephens started their Wimbledon campaigns with significant upsets Monday in London. Tiafoe upstaged men's No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Stephens ousted women's No. 10 Petra Kvitova. Tiafoe earned the first upset of the day with a straight-sets win over his Greek foe....