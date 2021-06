This is a thorough and realistic tutorial on forecasting COVID-19, with code in Python to implement your own. Why listen to what I have to say? Well, I am the author of this paper: Epidemic modelling of multiple virus strains: a case study of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 in Moscow. The complexity of this task was my headache for a few months, and now I want to save you the hassle.