Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Why Violet Only Started Appearing In Art During The Mid-19th Century

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously, DesignTAXI reported on how humans couldn’t see the color blue till more recently. Now, Russian-American artist and cognitive scientist Allen Tager has published his research on possible theories why artists took thousands of years to use violet in their works. Over the past 20 years, Tager visited 193 museums...

designtaxi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#19th Century#Russian American#Munsell#Islamic#Impressionist#Cambrian#The University Of Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Country
Egypt
Related
Visual ArtLiterary Hub

Mary Gabriel on Expanding the Story of Mid-Century American Art

Big Table is a half-hour arts program/podcast, an exploration of art and culture as told through interviews with authors and artists, conducted and curated by writer, editor, and publisher JC Gabel and a small cast of contributors. Journalist, author, and biographer Mary Gabriel discusses Ninth Street Women, her five-part biography...
Visual Artpsyche.co

Why it took us thousands of years to see the colour violet

Landscape at Eragny with Church and Farm (detail, 1895) by Camille Pissarro. Photo by Getty. As a schoolboy in Soviet Russia in the 1960s, my hands were almost never clean. Don’t get me wrong – I washed them as much as anyone else. But the school rules made us practise our penmanship in ink, which came in violet. It was the only colour of ink allowed, and it was precariously stored in a small jar, along with a wooden pen with replaceable metal nibs. Ink jars had a bad habit of constantly falling over, squirting my hands, face, uniform, notebooks and textbooks with violet blots that stayed for days. The blots, and my endless violet scribbles, are the main memories of my early education. Why did the USSR’s Communist Party leaders opt for violet ink to teach the young generation? That’s a mystery we might never be able to crack.
invaluable.com

19th & 20th Century Paintings and Works on Paper

Accepted Forms of Payment: MasterCard, Visa, Wire Transfer. You must collect, or let us know of your collection arrangements, by close of business on the Friday following the sale, or storage charges of £5.00 + VAT per lot per day will be enforced as specified in our standard Terms and Conditions.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Castle in France Built in the 21st Century Using Only Medieval Techniques

The building site is perhaps one of the most meaningful spaces for architects, as it is where the project comes to life, where techniques are actually applied, putting the project and the designer to the test. Many building sites are affected by work alienation, but they were once a place where craftsmen could learn and pass on knowledge. Today, with the evolution of construction techniques, centuries-old methods are in danger of being forgotten. This brings us to Guédelon Castle, located near the French village of Treigny.
Visual ArtPosted by
Forbes

Explore A 19th Century Bubonic Plague Outbreak Through An Interactive Illustration

In 1896, Bombay (now Mumbai) battled an outbreak of bubonic plague. For many months, life in the Indian city was defined by quarantines, travel restrictions, emergency hospitals and ongoing inequality issues that were amplified by the outbreak. Now, an interactive drawing lets people virtually explore these and other aspects of the 19th century outbreak, and consider how much they resemble the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic more than a century later.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

19th-century artwork inspires restoration of Devon estate

A 19th-century painting found in the archive of a Devon country house is being used to help inspire the 50-year restoration and enrichment of the estate. The artwork depicts a healthy and diverse landscape at Killerton, near Exeter, rich in mature trees hedgerows and scrubland being grazed by Highland cattle.
PhotographyPosted by
Forbes

See 19th Century Paris Through The Eyes Of Eugène Atget

Long before Paris was the tourist mecca it is today, it was a desolate place with foggy night scenes and fewer people. Who captured it with their camera? Eugène Atget. He was a 20th century photographer who caught Paris in its quietest moments. The artist’s treasured photos are on view at the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation in an exhibition called “See Paris,” which runs until September 19. It reveals his “poet’s eye.”
Photographythe-saleroom.com

19th - 21st Century Photography

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 4001. Albert, Joseph: Bavarian Castles: Neuschwanstein, Linderhof, Herrenchiem... Albert, Joseph -- Bavarian castles: Neuschwanstein,...
Beauty & Fashionatomic-ranch.com

Set the Scene for a Mid Century Modern Garden Party

The weather is warm, we’re finally gathering again—now is the perfect time to throw a Mid Century-inspired garden party. Imagine a lively color palette, the clinking of ice in vintage glasses, and the happy sounds of guests conversing. “The Mid Century aesthetic never goes out of style,” observes Ruby Lane...
Stamford, CTbidsquare.com

French 19th Century Louis XVI Console

We are 5th Avenue Auctions. Our expertise and principals have over 70 years of experience combined in the estate liquidation and decorative art industry. We are located within the Harbor Point district of Stamford, CT, a hub for designers and decorators alike. Come visit us, if you're in the area.
Home & Gardenmyscandinavianhome.com

A 19th Century House Ready for Summer, On The Swedish Island of Gotland

Linda and Martin Bendelin Munkhammar grew up on the Swedish summer paradise island of Gotland before moving to Stockholm for higher education and work. But when they had their first child, they longed for their home turf and wanted to give their children the idyllic childhood they had enjoyed on the Swedish Baltic island. The pair fell in love with a dilapidated old 19th century limestone house near the coast in Djupvik in Southwestern Gotland which was in major need of repair. After extensive work - the beautiful house has become their home - and a place where children can roam free in the garden surrounded by lavender, and Linda and Martin can enjoy morning dips on the nearby beach. The interior offers a cool respite from the long hours of sunshine - and features cool, exposed stone, original wood beams and beautifully textured walls inspired by the surrounding landscape. Let's take the tour!
Designthe-saleroom.com

Art Deco, 20th Century Design & Retro Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. A pair of Moorcroft "Finches and Fruit" pattern candlesticks designed by Sally Tuffin...
Portland, MEmaineartscene.com

Mid-Coast Salon Exhibits “Art Matters”

(Portland, ME) On July 2, the regional Mid-Coast Salon opens “Art Matters”, an exhibition of over sixty art works including paintings, pottery, photography, and even construction. Other pieces include work by nationally renowned painter Harold Garde, three new works by Kenny Cole, and sgraffito pottery by Russell Kahn. Artist Interpretations...
Shoppingbidsquare.com

Van Briggle #747 Yucca Leaves Vase Mid-Century

Van Briggle #747 Yucca Leaves Vase Mid-Century. Signed. Perfect condition. 6"d x 4.5"h. Spend $5000 or more at this auction and all of your SHIPPING IS FREE within the lower 48 states. SHIPPING. We box and ship ourselves, to keep shipping costs low. We do not use a packaging service,...
Visual ArtWISH-TV

Why Art Matters

In episode three of The Liv Balanced Podcast, we chat adornment - ear adornment- with artists Brooke Bampton of Twig and Antler Art, and Alison Stastny of Spitfire July. We discuss each artist's personal journey to making wearable art, including what inspires the art you wear. Spend the hour laughing along as we discuss what it means to pursue your passion; why it's absolutely necessary to make art YOU love; and that it's okay to work multiple jobs to feed the "beast."